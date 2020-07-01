Tennessee Coronavirus: TDH reports 45,315 COVID-19 cases for July 1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee reported 1,806 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday to bring the total to 45,315, kicking off the month of July.

The virus first reportedly arrived in the state in early March.

Deaths rose to 609 on Wednesday, an increase of 12, the Tennessee Department of Health reported.

Some 28,283 people have recovered from the virus. There have been 2,715 people hospitalized and 817,522 have been tested.

