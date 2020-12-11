Tennessee Coronavirus: TDH reports 87 new COVID-19 related deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Eighty-seven new coronavirus-related deaths were reported in Tennessee on Friday for a total of 5,327, a 1.66% increase from Thursday, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
TDH also reported 7,289 new coronavirus cases, a 1.70% increase. The cumulative number of cases is 436,262 the Tennessee Department of Health reported.
