Tennessee Coronavirus: Tests top 325,000 with 17,388 confirmed cases

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Testing for coronavirus in Tennessee hit 325,280 on Sunday with the state reporting 17,388 confirmed cases.

Cases rose from Saturday by 100 — or just 0.6%, according to the statistics released Sunday by the Tennessee Department of Health. The number of deaths from the coronavirus was up by three — or 1%, the department said.

There have been 1,482 people hospitalized and 9,652 have recovered.

Testing was being held at number of public housing communities across the state this weekend.

