Tennessee Coronavirus: Two weeks into September, state has seen a 12.48% increase in COVID-19 cases and a 19.56% increase in deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Two weeks into September, Tennessee has seen coronavirus cases rise by 12.48% — 19,341 cases — and has seen deaths related to the virus increase by 19.56% — or 343 people.

Nineteen new coronavirus-related deaths reported in Tennessee on Monday for a total of 2,097, a 0.91% increase from Sunday, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

Tennessee also reported 2,450 new coronavirus cases, a 1.43% increase. The cumulative number of cases is 174,274, the Tennessee Department of Health reported.

Some 2,487,707 tests have been administered and 703 people are currently hospitalized across the state. The number of people who have recovered from the virus is 156,808.

The percent positive number for Monday is 7.15%.

County coronviarus case increases since Aug. 31

Here are the increases in coronavirus cases since Aug. 31 for selected East Tennessee counties:

County, Caess and percent increase since Aug. 31:

Anderson 161, 18.42%

Blount 334, 16.62%

Cocke 70, 10.90%

Cumberland 244, 29.54%

Fentress 125, 56.05%

Grianger 41, 14.75%

Hamblen 112, 6.75%

Hancock 12, 13.04%

Jefferson 198, 24.29%

Knox 1,847, 28.73%

Loudon 97, 10.19%

Monroe 206, 27.50%

Morgan 73, 34.93%

Roane 109, 16.74%

Sevier 204, 9.12%

Union 56, 24.89%

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 174,274 as of September 14, 2020 including 2,097 deaths, 703 current hospitalizations and 156,808 recovered. [Percent positive for today is 7.15%.] For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/cxStgK2pdG — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) September 14, 2020