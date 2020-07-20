Tennessee counties continue to top virus cases per capita in nation

Coronavirus

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s Trousdale and Lake counties on Monday continued to have the highest per capita caseloads in the country after outbreaks at state prisons led to the community spread of the virus.

Trousdale was reporting 1,543 cases out of a population of 9,573, according to an analysis by The Associated Press. Lake had 700 cases in a population of 7,526.

Tennessee recorded 1,639 new cases of the coronavirus across the state on Monday. That was down from a high of 3,314 new cases last Monday, although the trend continues to swing upwards.

The four-day average for new cases as of Sunday was 2,264, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. Also on Monday, the state recorded four deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total deaths in Tennessee from the illness to 847.

(MOBILE USERS: See map of COVID-19 by county.)

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Fauci: US needs to 'regroup' amid virus surge

Food City: Mask mandate for customers to begin July 23

NCAA lays out plan for playing but warns of surging pandemic

Virus prompts drastic measures as death tolls set records

List of national retail chains requiring masks is growing

3 reasons why Tennessee is seeing lower COVID-19 death rates than other states

Knoxville Catholic player tests positive

Hamblen Co. mayor explains stance on mask mandate

Parents share thoughts on Knox County Schools reopening plan

Cemetery grounds overgrown due to pandemic

2 KPD employees test positive for COVID-19

COVID-19 case count rises to 71,540; Knox Co. Health Board education resolution in effect

2 more Knox County residents die from COVID-19 in last 24 hours

School nurses key for reopening

Rising virus totals force rethink of bars, schools, tourism

Health expert warns of flu and COVID-19 colliding in same season

The Nation’s Doctor to America: #COVIDStopsWithMe

Tennessee This Week: The mask mandate debate

NASCAR's Jimmie Johnson tests postiive for COVID-19

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter