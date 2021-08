Tennessee COVID-19 hospitalizations up nearly 45% to begin August

TENNESSEE (WATE) — Tennessee is one of many areas across the country experiencing a spike in COVID-19 cases due to emerging variant strains and stagnating vaccination rates.

On August 1, the State Health Department reported 1,176 hospitalizations, 377 Intensive Care Unit cases, and 160 ventilator cases. As of Aug. 8, the state reported 1,702 active hospitalizations, 501 ICU cases, and 247 ventilator cases. That’s nearly a 45% increase in total hospitalizations from Aug 1-8.

TN Dept. of Health

Pediatric hospitalizations, according to TDH, are at 38 active hospitalizations, 14 ICU cases, and 7 ventilator cases as of Aug. 8. That’s just over a 65% increase since Aug. 1.

TN Dept. of Health

The department also updated its COVID-19 hospital resource status as well: