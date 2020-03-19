Tennessee Department of Health: 154 cases of coronavirus in the state

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Department of Health is releasing the number of confirmed and presumptive positive cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on a daily basis as new data is shared.

According to the updated case numbers on Thursday, March 19, Tennessee has 154 cases of COVID-19, up from 98 on Wednesday, a 57% increase.

County Case Count

Campbell 1 Cheatham 1 Cumberland 1 Davidson

75

Dyer 1 Hamilton 1 Jefferson 1 Knox 2 Montgomery 1 Robertson 2 Rutherford 1 Sevier 1 Shelby

4 Sullivan

1

Sumner 3 Williamson

30

Wilson 1 Residents of Other States/Countries 26 Unknown 1 Grand Total 154

The COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is now 154 as of March 19, 2020. For more information and age range, go to: https://t.co/Pwof6IANuV #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/YqF27v9LuR — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) March 19, 2020

While the state statistics show two cases for Knox County, the Knox County Health Department is adamant the second person does not live in Knox County. The person did not live here and was tested in another state, according to the county Health Department. The largest concentration of cases is in Middle Tennessee.

The CDC reported earlier Thursday there are 10,442 cases of COVID-19 reported in the United States and 150 deaths attributed to the virus.