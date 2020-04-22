Tennessee Department of Health: 7,842 coronavirus cases and 166 deaths in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee has 7,842 coronavirus cases and 166 people have died from the virus, the Tennessee Department of Health said Wednesday.

Cases and deaths are both up 6% from Tuesday wtih cases up by 448 and deaths up by nine.

The number of people hospitalized is 775 and 4,012 people have recovered. Some 114,980 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the state.

Only two counties – Hancock and Pickett – of the state’s 95 counties are reporting no cases of coronavirus.