Tennessee Department of Health reports 20,145 coronavirus cases and 336 deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases on Sunday in Tennessee is 20,145 with 336 deaths from COVID-19, the Tennessee Department of Health said.

Cases rose by 356 – or 1.8%. The number of deaths from the coronavirus was up by seven — 2.1% — from Saturday, according to the Department of Health.

Since last Sunday, the number of cases has increased by 2,757, or 15.9%. Deaths are up 38, or 12.8% during the same period.

There have been 1,583 people hospitalized and 12,837 have recovered. The number of people tested is 383,576.

The mayors of Knoxville and Knox County discuss reopening plans with WATE 6 On Your Side’s Blake Stevens on Tennessee This Week. Phase 2 begins Tuesday.

Here is what the Memorial Day Weekend is looking like across the country. On the Sunday talk shows, Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force, said she was “very concerned” about scenes of people crowding together over the weekend.

“We really want to be clear all the time that social distancing is absolutely critical. And if you can’t social distance and you’re outside, you must wear a mask,” she said on ABC’s “This Week.”

