1  of  2
Breaking News
Tennessee Department of Health reports 20,145 coronavirus cases and 336 deaths Coronavirus in Tennessee: 28 active Knox County cases, 336 total

Tennessee Department of Health reports 20,145 coronavirus cases and 336 deaths

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases on Sunday in Tennessee is 20,145 with 336 deaths from COVID-19, the Tennessee Department of Health said.

Cases rose by 356 – or 1.8%. The number of deaths from the coronavirus was up by seven — 2.1% — from Saturday, according to the Department of Health.

Since last Sunday, the number of cases has increased by 2,757, or 15.9%. Deaths are up 38, or 12.8% during the same period.

RELATED: Timeline of the pandemic

There have been 1,583 people hospitalized and 12,837 have recovered. The number of people tested is 383,576.

The mayors of Knoxville and Knox County discuss reopening plans with WATE 6 On Your Side’s Blake Stevens on Tennessee This Week. Phase 2 begins Tuesday.

Here is what the Memorial Day Weekend is looking like across the country. On the Sunday talk shows, Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force, said she was “very concerned” about scenes of people crowding together over the weekend.

“We really want to be clear all the time that social distancing is absolutely critical. And if you can’t social distance and you’re outside, you must wear a mask,” she said on ABC’s “This Week.”

(MOBILE USERS: See map of COVID-19 by county.)

(MOBILE USERS: See day-by-day chart for Tennessee COVID-19 cases.)

MOBILE USERS: See animated bar chart of COVID-19 cases in Tennessee.

 

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Hancock County records first COVID-19 case

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hancock County records first COVID-19 case"

Drug overdoses in Memphis spike during virus outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drug overdoses in Memphis spike during virus outbreak"

Dept. of Health and Human Services addressing money sent to closed hospital

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dept. of Health and Human Services addressing money sent to closed hospital"

Safe Space among nonprofits feeling pinch during COVID-19 pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Safe Space among nonprofits feeling pinch during COVID-19 pandemic"

ETSU Tennessee Poll shows support for Republican candidates, split on mail voting

Thumbnail for the video titled "ETSU Tennessee Poll shows support for Republican candidates, split on mail voting"

Sumner County staff, juveniles test negative for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sumner County staff, juveniles test negative for COVID-19"

Knox County Health Dept. talks about weekend testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County Health Dept. talks about weekend testing"

Second Lady Karen Pence brings mental health message to Smokies visit

Thumbnail for the video titled "Second Lady Karen Pence brings mental health message to Smokies visit"

Home births on the rise

Thumbnail for the video titled "Home births on the rise"

Thistle Farms reopens after continuing mission during pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thistle Farms reopens after continuing mission during pandemic"

Nurse dies after helping COVID-19 patients in New York

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nurse dies after helping COVID-19 patients in New York"

Graceland to begin tours again this week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Graceland to begin tours again this week"

Tennessee driver service centers reopen

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee driver service centers reopen"

Gatlinburg's Skybridge aims to reopen by May 22

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gatlinburg's Skybridge aims to reopen by May 22"

First Blount Memorial convalescent plasma recipient recovering

Thumbnail for the video titled "First Blount Memorial convalescent plasma recipient recovering"

Blessings in a bag

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blessings in a bag"

12 residents of nursing home dead after outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "12 residents of nursing home dead after outbreak"

Thunderbirds salute workers in California flyover

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thunderbirds salute workers in California flyover"

House Dems pass new $3T virus relief bill

Thumbnail for the video titled "House Dems pass new $3T virus relief bill"

TVA campgrounds reopen

Thumbnail for the video titled "TVA campgrounds reopen"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter