Breaking News
Tennessee Department of Health: State has10,366 coronavirus cases, 195 deaths

Tennessee Department of Health: State has 10,366 coronavirus cases, 195 deaths

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee businesses are impatient to open the doors again as more of Gov. Bill Lee’s plan to reboot the economy goes into effect, but the number of coronavirus cases – and deaths – just keep growing … and growing.

Coronavirus cases in Tennessee stand at 10,366 with 195 deaths on Wednesday.

There have been 1,013 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 5,140 people have recovered. Some 168,549 people have been tested in Tennessee.

The number of new cases is up by 314, or 3.1%. Deaths increased by seven, or 3.7%.

On Tuesday, Lee issued his latest order – Executive Order 30 – outlining his plan to bring the economy back but by Wednesday morning was on the phone with legislators clarifying how it affects some businesses such as barbershops and hair salons.

2 dead from outbreak at nursing home

Meanwhile, a large outbreak at the Life Care Center of Athens in McMinn County turns more tragic. Two residents of the facility have died, the nursing home operator said Wednesday. Fifty-eight residents have tested positive for coronavirus as well as 12 workers. Most of the deaths in Tennessee from COVID-19 have been of people aged 61 or older.

Free COVID-19 testing

Popular weekend drive-thru COVID-19 testing continues this weekend with testing events planned in Blount, Campbell and Fentress counties. The tests are free and you do not have to live in those counties to get a test.

Time for tourists?

Across the state, the $22 billion tourism industry would like to welcome visitors back. Exactly when and exactly how are questions. Retails shops and restaurants are starting to reopen, but major attractions like Dollywood haven’t announced plans. And, no reopening date has been announced for the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and other national parks across the country.

The Island at Pigeon Forge has announced its reopening plans.

Hospitals announce plans

Knoxville area hospitals have announced plans to phase in elective surgeries and procedures. It’s been a particularly problematic pandemic for hospitals. The Tennessee Hospital Association reports its facilities are losing $1 billion every month.

TDOT offices close due to COVD-19 case

The virus hits everywhere. The Tennessee Department of Transportation confirmed it closed its offices at I-40 and Strawberry Plains Pike at noon Wednesday for deep cleaning after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Shifting gears

Volkswagen Chattanooga had announced plans to resume production on Sunday but has backed off that date and said it is not ready to set a new date for starting back up. The auto manufacturer will weigh several factors, including the readiness of its supplier, market demand for its vehicles and the status of the COVID-19 outbreak in determining when to start up.

Volkswagen suspended production March 21 prior to stay-at-home mandates from state and local governments.

(MOBILE USERS: See map of COVID-19 by county.)

(MOBILE USERS: See day-by-day chart for Tennessee COVID-19 cases.)

MOBILE USERS: See animated bar chart of COVID-19 cases in Tennessee.

 

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Sen. Amy Klobuchar describes husband's COVID-19 bout

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sen. Amy Klobuchar describes husband's COVID-19 bout"

Boris Johnson: We are beginning to turn the tide

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boris Johnson: We are beginning to turn the tide"

Knox County and Knoxville unveil highlights of a phased-in COVID-19 economic reopening plan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County and Knoxville unveil highlights of a phased-in COVID-19 economic reopening plan"

Concern in China over possible second wave of coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Concern in China over possible second wave of coronavirus"

IRS requesting thousands of employees return to work

Thumbnail for the video titled "IRS requesting thousands of employees return to work"

Smithfield Foods temporarily closing Illinois plant due to employees testing positive for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Smithfield Foods temporarily closing Illinois plant due to employees testing positive for COVID-19"

Coronavirus: Miss Tennessee pageant competition postponed to August

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Miss Tennessee pageant competition postponed to August"

Nations, US states each chart their own path on reopening

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nations, US states each chart their own path on reopening"

Tennessee sees biggest one-day jump in coronavirus cases

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee sees biggest one-day jump in coronavirus cases"

Tennessee Poison Center reports spike in calls amid Coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee Poison Center reports spike in calls amid Coronavirus pandemic"

Some restaurants prepare to open at half capacity

Thumbnail for the video titled "Some restaurants prepare to open at half capacity"

Tennessee This Week: Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters talks about reopening economy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee This Week: Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters talks about reopening economy"

Protests in Knoxville over rent evictions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Protests in Knoxville over rent evictions"

Hundreds protest Wisconsin restrictions: "The biggest concern is that the solution is going to be more harmful than the virus itself"

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hundreds protest Wisconsin restrictions: "The biggest concern is that the solution is going to be more harmful than the virus itself""

Trump touts virus successes in 21 minute briefing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump touts virus successes in 21 minute briefing"

FULL MEETING; University of Tennessee Board of Trustees discuss coronavirus impacts and responses

Thumbnail for the video titled "FULL MEETING; University of Tennessee Board of Trustees discuss coronavirus impacts and responses"

One good thing: accordion brings cheer from stoop

Thumbnail for the video titled "One good thing: accordion brings cheer from stoop"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter