Tennessee Department of Health: State has 10,366 coronavirus cases, 195 deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee businesses are impatient to open the doors again as more of Gov. Bill Lee’s plan to reboot the economy goes into effect, but the number of coronavirus cases – and deaths – just keep growing … and growing.

Coronavirus cases in Tennessee stand at 10,366 with 195 deaths on Wednesday.

There have been 1,013 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 5,140 people have recovered. Some 168,549 people have been tested in Tennessee.

The number of new cases is up by 314, or 3.1%. Deaths increased by seven, or 3.7%.

On Tuesday, Lee issued his latest order – Executive Order 30 – outlining his plan to bring the economy back but by Wednesday morning was on the phone with legislators clarifying how it affects some businesses such as barbershops and hair salons.

2 dead from outbreak at nursing home

Meanwhile, a large outbreak at the Life Care Center of Athens in McMinn County turns more tragic. Two residents of the facility have died, the nursing home operator said Wednesday. Fifty-eight residents have tested positive for coronavirus as well as 12 workers. Most of the deaths in Tennessee from COVID-19 have been of people aged 61 or older.

Free COVID-19 testing

Popular weekend drive-thru COVID-19 testing continues this weekend with testing events planned in Blount, Campbell and Fentress counties. The tests are free and you do not have to live in those counties to get a test.

Time for tourists?

Across the state, the $22 billion tourism industry would like to welcome visitors back. Exactly when and exactly how are questions. Retails shops and restaurants are starting to reopen, but major attractions like Dollywood haven’t announced plans. And, no reopening date has been announced for the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and other national parks across the country.

The Island at Pigeon Forge has announced its reopening plans.

Hospitals announce plans

Knoxville area hospitals have announced plans to phase in elective surgeries and procedures. It’s been a particularly problematic pandemic for hospitals. The Tennessee Hospital Association reports its facilities are losing $1 billion every month.

TDOT offices close due to COVD-19 case

The virus hits everywhere. The Tennessee Department of Transportation confirmed it closed its offices at I-40 and Strawberry Plains Pike at noon Wednesday for deep cleaning after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Shifting gears

Volkswagen Chattanooga had announced plans to resume production on Sunday but has backed off that date and said it is not ready to set a new date for starting back up. The auto manufacturer will weigh several factors, including the readiness of its supplier, market demand for its vehicles and the status of the COVID-19 outbreak in determining when to start up.

Volkswagen suspended production March 21 prior to stay-at-home mandates from state and local governments.