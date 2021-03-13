Tennessee Department of Health to shift COVID-19 case data reporting to Monday through Friday

TENNESSEE (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Health is changing the way it’ll report COVID-19 numbers for the foreseeable future.
The department announced on social media that starting March 13, TDH will shift the way it reports COVID-19 numbers on the weekend. Numbers on Saturdays, Sundays and state holidays will be available on the next business day’s COVID-19 data report.
