Tennessee Department of Health to shift COVID-19 case data reporting to Monday through Friday

TENNESSEE (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Health is changing the way it’ll report COVID-19 numbers for the foreseeable future.

The department announced on social media that starting March 13, TDH will shift the way it reports COVID-19 numbers on the weekend. Numbers on Saturdays, Sundays and state holidays will be available on the next business day’s COVID-19 data report.

Starting today, COVID-19 data will be reported Monday through Friday. New updates will be available on Monday. pic.twitter.com/xpy9B3j21s — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) March 13, 2021

