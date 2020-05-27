Tennessee DOH ending policy of providing COVID-19 cases information to first responders

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Department of Health will end its memorandum of understanding with first responders to disclose the list of names and addresses of individuals who’ve tested positive or received treatment for COVID-19 during the past 30 days.

The Health Department was disclosing the information because of the initial difficulty for first responders, health care providers, and law enforcement agencies to locate and source personal protective gear at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

This change comes as the supply chain for PPE stabilized and the health departments understanding of COVID-19 increased.

RELATED:

The TDOH said they tried to maintain a balance between respecting patient privacy rights and preventing and lessening a serious health threat to first responders.

Two specific developments make May 31 the appropriate time for the department to stop the COVID-19 information disclosures, the state department says: