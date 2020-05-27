Tennessee DOH ending policy of providing COVID-19 cases information to first responders

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Department of Health will end its memorandum of understanding with first responders to disclose the list of names and addresses of individuals who’ve tested positive or received treatment for COVID-19 during the past 30 days.
The Health Department was disclosing the information because of the initial difficulty for first responders, health care providers, and law enforcement agencies to locate and source personal protective gear at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.
This change comes as the supply chain for PPE stabilized and the health departments understanding of COVID-19 increased.
RELATED:
- TN Black Caucus calls for end to disclosure of virus patient info to first responders
- ‘We need to do this’: Knox Co. Sheriff’s Office opting in to COVID-19 patient database
- Tennessee providing coronavirus patient info to first responders
The TDOH said they tried to maintain a balance between respecting patient privacy rights and preventing and lessening a serious health threat to first responders.
Two specific developments make May 31 the appropriate time for the department to stop the COVID-19 information disclosures, the state department says:
- PPE is now more readily attainable for first responders and law enforcement. In addition to securing PPE through normal purchasing means and supply chain channels, your agency should work with your local emergency manangement agency for PPE needs. Tennessee Emergency Management Agency has been supporting local procurement efforts, and, to date, TEMA’s logistics efforts around PPE have resulted in the shipment of over 1.4 million PPE items to first responders and law enforcement around the state. Supplemental to these existing efforts to supply PPE to agencies across Tennessee, TEMA will be shipping KN95 masks to LEAs and other first responder organizations and N95 respirators to emergency medical personnel to bolster on-hand supplies.
- The prevalence of asymptomatic COVID-19 cases may be creating a false sense of security. Individuals who have COVID-19 but who have not sought testing because they do not have symptoms may unintentionally transmit the virus to your personnel because the need to wear appropriate PPE was not apparent. Therefore, first responders and law enforcement are encouraged to treat all close interactions with individuals with appropriate precautions. These precautions include wearing appropriate PPE, maintaining social distancing where possible, and following U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations for first responders and law enforcement, available at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/first-responders.html.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: COVID-19 case count rises in the state; phased reopenings continue
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- Virus expands grip in many areas, as US nears 100,000 deaths
- Kroger: Three associates test positive for coronavirus at Cedar Bluff store in Knoxville
- Life Care Center of Athens reports 14 COVID-19 positive residents have died
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: 20,965 cases with 343 deaths reported by TDH
- Farragut announces cancellation of Independence Day Parade
- What you need to know today about the virus outbreak
- Holiday weekend crowds trigger COVID warnings
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: 3 test positive at Maryville Newell plant
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County Health Dept. addresses ‘statistically significant increase’ of new cases
- Worker shortage concerns loom in immigrant-heavy meatpacking
- Pandemic brings smaller, subdued Memorial Day observances
- Federal coronavirus testing plan puts burden on states
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Memorial Day COVID-19 case count is 20,607, up 462