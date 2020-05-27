1  of  2
Coronavirus in Tennessee: COVID-19 cases climb to 21,306 with 341 new reports Coronavirus in Tennessee: Pigeon Forge cancels 2020 Spring Rod Run

Tennessee DOH ending policy of providing COVID-19 cases information to first responders

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Department of Health will end its memorandum of understanding with first responders to disclose the list of names and addresses of individuals who’ve tested positive or received treatment for COVID-19 during the past 30 days.

The Health Department was disclosing the information because of the initial difficulty for first responders, health care providers, and law enforcement agencies to locate and source personal protective gear at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

This change comes as the supply chain for PPE stabilized and the health departments understanding of COVID-19 increased.

The TDOH said they tried to maintain a balance between respecting patient privacy rights and preventing and lessening a serious health threat to first responders.

Two specific developments make May 31 the appropriate time for the department to stop the COVID-19 information disclosures, the state department says:

  1. PPE is now more readily attainable for first responders and law enforcement.  In addition to securing PPE through normal purchasing means and supply chain channels, your agency should work with your local emergency manangement agency for PPE needs. Tennessee Emergency Management Agency has been supporting local procurement efforts, and, to date, TEMA’s logistics efforts around PPE have resulted in the shipment of over 1.4 million PPE items to first responders and law enforcement around the state. Supplemental to these existing efforts to supply PPE to agencies across Tennessee, TEMA will be shipping KN95 masks to LEAs and other first responder organizations and N95 respirators to emergency medical personnel to bolster on-hand supplies. 
  2. The prevalence of asymptomatic COVID-19 cases may be creating a false sense of security. Individuals who have COVID-19 but who have not sought testing because they do not have symptoms may unintentionally transmit the virus to your personnel because the need to wear appropriate PPE was not apparent. Therefore, first responders and law enforcement are encouraged to treat all close interactions with individuals with appropriate precautions. These precautions include wearing appropriate PPE, maintaining social distancing where possible, and following U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations for first responders and law enforcement, available at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/first-responders.html.

 

