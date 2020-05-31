Tennessee ends May with 23,006 coronavirus cases

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee ends May with 23,006 confirmed coronavirus cases, 364 deaths from the virus and 15,300 recoveries, the Tennessee Department of Health reported Sunday.
Cases rose by 440 — or 1.9% — from Saturday. The number of deaths from the coronavirus is unchanged from Saturday at 364, according to the Department of Health.
There have been 1,750 people hospitalized and 15,300 have recovered.
Cases are up 2,861 — 14.2% — since last Sunday and are up 11,115 — 93.5% — from May 1.
Death are up by 160 from May 1 or 78.4%.
