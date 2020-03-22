Closings
There are currently 45 active closings. Click for more details.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signs executive order mandating alternative business models for restaurants and gyms, lifts alcohol restrictions

Coronavirus

by: Bianca Marais

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee Sunday signed an executive order mandating businesses across the state to utilize alternative business models beginning at midnight CDT on Monday, March 23, until midnight CDT April 6.

The order also outlines ways businesses and citizens should work to protect vulnerable populations.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has created both an economic and a health crisis and our response must continue to address both aspects,” said Gov. Lee in a press release. “Our goal is to keep the public, especially vulnerable populations, safe while doing everything possible to keep Tennesseans in a financially stable position.”

Executive Order 17 prohibits social gatherings of 10 or more people and also enacts the following provisions regarding restaurants, bars, and similar food and drink establishments:

  • Establishments are to exclusively offer drive-thru, take-out or delivery options to support families, businesses and the food supply chain during this emergency.
  • Establishments may sell alcohol by take-out or delivery (with the purchase of food) in closed containers to those who are age 21 and up.

Gyms and fitness/exercise centers or substantially similar facilities are to temporarily close and suspend in-person services until April 6, according to the release. In the meantime, these businesses are encouraged to pursue digital programming, if possible.

The order also pursues additional measures to keep vulnerable populations such as the elderly and those with underlying conditions safe:

  • Visitation to nursing homes, retirement homes, and long-term care or assisted-living facilities is now limited to visits involving essential care only.
  • Businesses are encouraged to enact policies that take extra steps to assist vulnerable populations by considering measures such as shopping hours exclusive from the general public.

“I urge every Tennessean to take these actions seriously – our physical and economic health depend on this as we work to beat COVID-19,” said Lee.

More information regarding COVID-19, health resources and support for small business is available HERE.

For more coverage on the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Trump: Economic rescue negotiators 'getting close'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump: Economic rescue negotiators 'getting close'"

Officials warn of blood shortages amid outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officials warn of blood shortages amid outbreak"

Knoxville restaurant holds fundraisers for employees

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knoxville restaurant holds fundraisers for employees"

Second Harvest food bank

Thumbnail for the video titled "Second Harvest food bank"

Trump invokes powers to spur virus supplies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump invokes powers to spur virus supplies"

Trump contradicts Fauci, slams reporter over drug

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump contradicts Fauci, slams reporter over drug"

Knoxville gyms impacted by executive order

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knoxville gyms impacted by executive order"

First possible COVID-19 death in Tennessee

Thumbnail for the video titled "First possible COVID-19 death in Tennessee"

Two orders issued impacting Knox County, Knoxville restaurants and bars

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two orders issued impacting Knox County, Knoxville restaurants and bars"

DCS changing polities amid pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "DCS changing polities amid pandemic"

Knoxville Pays It Foward offering assistance amid COVID-19 outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knoxville Pays It Foward offering assistance amid COVID-19 outbreak"

Home healthcare affected by COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Home healthcare affected by COVID-19"

Knoxville lab providing 10,000 new COVID-19 test kits

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knoxville lab providing 10,000 new COVID-19 test kits"

MEDIC seeing donors by appointment only

Thumbnail for the video titled "MEDIC seeing donors by appointment only"

TN couple stuck in Peru during pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "TN couple stuck in Peru during pandemic"

Funeral homes impacted by COVID19 guidelines

Thumbnail for the video titled "Funeral homes impacted by COVID19 guidelines"

Knoxville orders bars, restaurant dine-ins to close

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knoxville orders bars, restaurant dine-ins to close"

Tracking Coronavirus: 228 cases in Tennessee

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tracking Coronavirus: 228 cases in Tennessee"

Hospital battling coronavirus is using office supplies to make face shields

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hospital battling coronavirus is using office supplies to make face shields"

Coronavirus: Clayton Homes says headquarters worker tests positive for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Clayton Homes says headquarters worker tests positive for COVID-19"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter