Tennessee Health Department: 6,079 cases and 135 deaths from coronavirus in state

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The number of coronavirus cases and deaths continued to rise on Wednesday with 6,079 cases and 135 deaths, according to data released by the Tennessee Department of Health.

Deaths rose by 11 – or 9% – and cases were up by 256 – or 4% – from Tuesday.

There have been 663 hospitalizations attributed to the coronavirus in Tennessee and 2,196 people have recovered. There have been 80,896 tests administered in the state.

Shelby County now has the most deaths from coronavirus at 31, surpassing Sumner, which has 27. There have been four deaths in Knox County, three in Blount and one in Jefferson.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee extended his “stay-at-home” order on Monday through the end of hte month and is expected to announce later Wednesday whether the state’s secondary schools will resume classes before the school year ends. Most schools in the state are currently following Lee’s recommendation to stay closed until April 24.

The COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is now 6,079 as of April 15, 2020, including 135 deaths, 663 hospitalizations and 2,196 recovered. For more information, go to: https://t.co/Pwof6IANuV. Questions or need assistance? Call the Public Information Line at (833) 556-2476. pic.twitter.com/OpbFntcz2v — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) April 15, 2020

Knox County Health Director Dr. Martha Buchanan said earlier Wednesday she favors a phased reopening of business in Knox County and said a local team is being convened to the planning. One key, she said, is knowing the “burden” of the virus through more testing.

Maryville College announced Tuesday that two residence halls will soon be open for staff members of Blount Memorial Hospital.

The college signed a memorandum of understanding with the hospital, which will allow housing for up to 80 staff members, beginning April 20 at no cost. It will be an option for hospital staff who don’t want to risk bringing the coronavirus into their homes, possibly inflecting family members.

While planning has begun on how to reopen the economy, life might not return to normal anytime soon. Without the rapid development of an effective treatment or vaccine to fight the novel coronavirus, some social distancing may be necessary in the United States into the year 2022, a Harvard study said Tuesday.