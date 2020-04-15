Breaking News
Tennessee Health Department: 6,079 cases and 135 deaths from coronavirus in state
Live Now
National digital-only coronavirus video update
Closings
There are currently 39 active closings. Click for more details.

Tennessee Health Department: 6,079 cases and 135 deaths from coronavirus in state

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The number of coronavirus cases and deaths continued to rise on Wednesday with 6,079 cases and 135 deaths, according to data released by the Tennessee Department of Health.

Deaths rose by 11 – or 9% – and cases were up by 256 – or 4% – from Tuesday.

RELATED: Tracking the spread of coronavirus in the United States

There have been 663 hospitalizations attributed to the coronavirus in Tennessee and 2,196 people have recovered. There have been 80,896 tests administered in the state.

Shelby County now has the most deaths from coronavirus at 31, surpassing Sumner, which has 27. There have been four deaths in Knox County, three in Blount and one in Jefferson.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee extended his “stay-at-home” order on Monday through the end of hte month and is expected to announce later Wednesday whether the state’s secondary schools will resume classes before the school year ends. Most schools in the state are currently following Lee’s recommendation to stay closed until April 24.

Knox County Health Director Dr. Martha Buchanan said earlier Wednesday she favors a phased reopening of business in Knox County and said a local team is being convened to the planning. One key, she said, is knowing the “burden” of the virus through more testing.

Maryville College announced Tuesday that two residence halls will soon be open for staff members of Blount Memorial Hospital.

The college signed a memorandum of understanding with the hospital, which will allow housing for up to 80 staff members, beginning April 20 at no cost. It will be an option for hospital staff who don’t want to risk bringing the coronavirus into their homes, possibly inflecting family members.

While planning has begun on how to reopen the economy, life might not return to normal anytime soon. Without the rapid development of an effective treatment or vaccine to fight the novel coronavirus, some social distancing may be necessary in the United States into the year 2022, a Harvard study said Tuesday.

(MOBILE USERS: See map of COVID-19 by county.)

(MOBILE USERS: See day-by-day chart for Tennessee COVID-19 cases.)

 

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Head lice drug emerges as potential coronavirus treatment, studies show

Thumbnail for the video titled "Head lice drug emerges as potential coronavirus treatment, studies show"

Officials prepare for second wave of COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officials prepare for second wave of COVID-19"

Trump reverses course on power to 'reopen' states amid virus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump reverses course on power to 'reopen' states amid virus"

Kroger, grocery union calling for government to recognize workers as temporary ‘first responders’

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kroger, grocery union calling for government to recognize workers as temporary ‘first responders’"

General Motors completes first set of ventilators

Thumbnail for the video titled "General Motors completes first set of ventilators"

Fauci: 'We're not there yet' on key steps to reopen economy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fauci: 'We're not there yet' on key steps to reopen economy"

Knoxville mayor releases statement on proposed Knox County plan to reopen

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knoxville mayor releases statement on proposed Knox County plan to reopen"

103-year-old woman recovers from coronavirus in Kentucky

Thumbnail for the video titled "103-year-old woman recovers from coronavirus in Kentucky"

Business owners react to Knox Co. Mayor Jacobs' 6-week phased reopening plan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Business owners react to Knox Co. Mayor Jacobs' 6-week phased reopening plan"

Maryville College opening dorms for Blount Memorial staff

Thumbnail for the video titled "Maryville College opening dorms for Blount Memorial staff"

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs talks about his phased reopening

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs talks about his phased reopening"

Nashville woman sewing masks for children

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nashville woman sewing masks for children"

Lessons learned by health care field during COVID-19 pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lessons learned by health care field during COVID-19 pandemic"

Tennessee Department of Health working on high-priority cases of COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee Department of Health working on high-priority cases of COVID-19"

Dollywood reducing salaries, furloughing workers until it reopens

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dollywood reducing salaries, furloughing workers until it reopens"

Fauci: Virus determines when US can safely reopen

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fauci: Virus determines when US can safely reopen"

TVA video shows destruction of high voltage line, towers during tornado in Chattanooga area

Thumbnail for the video titled "TVA video shows destruction of high voltage line, towers during tornado in Chattanooga area"

Trump claims 'total' authority to reopen economy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump claims 'total' authority to reopen economy"

'Social distance powwows' attract thousands online

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Social distance powwows' attract thousands online"

TN lawmakers divided on reopening commerce

Thumbnail for the video titled "TN lawmakers divided on reopening commerce"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter