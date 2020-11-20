Tennessee Hospital Association recommends mask mandate

Coronavirus

by: WKRN Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Medical professionals are expressing concerns over rising COVID-19 rates.

The Tennessee Hospital Association and hospitals across the state are asking everyone to put a mask on.

This is a new campaign launched to stress the importance of wearing masks during the COVID-19 pandemic as hospitals throughout Tennessee begin to fill up with COVID-19 patients.

In addition to the campaign, chief medical officers and chief nursing officers signed a letter asking all Tennesseans to take precautions while out in public.

Organizers of the campaign cite a recent Vanderbilt study that reinforces what they’ve been saying during the pandemic – masks help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Biden slams Trump for 'knowingly' lying on COVID

McEnany: Trump 'never lied' to the public on COVID

Trump bemoans virus restrictions in North Carolina

University of Tennessee relocating Massey Hall residents to make room for COVID-19 self-isolation cases

Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 100 new cases, 157 new inactive cases

Knox County Health Dept. says plan in place for vaccine distribution

UT Chancellor: Some dodging COVID-19 precautions

Two Tennessee women participating in a COVID-19 vaccine study

Tennessee teachers asking for more safety measures

State launching COVID-19 schools dashboard

Knox County Health Dept.: Numbers reflect new timeframe for inactive cases

Clinton High School cancels next 2 weeks of games due to virus

UT chancellor: Fraternities trying to avoid COVID-19 precautions

Trending Stories

WATE 6 Storm Weather School

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter