Tennessee Hospital Association recommends mask mandate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Medical professionals are expressing concerns over rising COVID-19 rates.
The Tennessee Hospital Association and hospitals across the state are asking everyone to put a mask on.
This is a new campaign launched to stress the importance of wearing masks during the COVID-19 pandemic as hospitals throughout Tennessee begin to fill up with COVID-19 patients.
In addition to the campaign, chief medical officers and chief nursing officers signed a letter asking all Tennesseans to take precautions while out in public.
Organizers of the campaign cite a recent Vanderbilt study that reinforces what they’ve been saying during the pandemic – masks help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
