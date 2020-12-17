Tennessee hovers near highest rate of new COVID-19 cases

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Frontline doctors say Tennessee hospitals inundated with COVID-19 patients are struggling to find facilities where they can transfer sick people, even in neighboring states.

The comments from three physicians came Wednesday in a state that has surged near the top for new case rates.

The doctors have called for months on Republican Gov. Bill Lee to shift to a statewide mask mandate. Currently counties are allowed to decide for themselves whether to require masks in public.

According to Johns Hopkins researchers, over the past two weeks there were 1,369 new cases per 100,000 people in Tennessee, ranking second nationally for new cases per capita.

