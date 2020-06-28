Tennessee not issuing coronavirus stats on Sunday due to ‘unplanned shutdown’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Department of Health said Sunday is was not releasing coronavirus statistics because of an “unplanned shutdown.”

In a Twitter, post the department said:

“TDH will not issue data on COVID-19 cases and tests on Sunday, June 28, due to an unplanned shutdown of the state surveillance system. Daily provision of case counts and additional data will resume once the system returns to full functionality. Full statement below.”

