Breaking News
Tennessee Pandemic: Coronavirus deaths up 14 while cases rise by 567
1  of  2
Live Now
Gov. Bill Lee gives press briefing on state’s coronavirus response Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon and Police Chief Eve Thomas talk about opting out of health info sharing

Tennessee Pandemic: Coronavirus deaths up 14 while cases rise by 567

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Deaths in Tennessee from coronavirus have reached 265 — up 5.6% from Monday — with the number of confirmed COVD-19 cases at 16,111.

Cases rose from Monday by 567 — or 3.6%, according to the statistics released Tuesday by the Tennessee Department of Health. The number of deaths from the coronavirus was up by 14 — or 5.6%, the department said.

RELATED: Timeline of the pandemic

There have been 1,363 people hospitalized and 8,336 have recovered. The number of people tested for COVID-19 in the state is 283,924.

Trousdale County has the highest per capita coronavirus infection rate in the U.S. and Bledsoe County has the fifth, according to an Associated Press analysis. In both counties, the high infection rates are attributable to their local prisons.

The U.S. Forest Service says some day-use and small campgrounds sites in the vast Cherokee National Forest will open Friday. Officials have released a list of projected reopening dates for all Cherokee National Forest recreation sites.

Speaking to a Senate committee Tuesday chaired by Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious disease expert, warned “the consequences could be really serious” if cities and states reopen the U.S. economy too quickly with the coronavirus still spreading. Both Alexander and Fauci attend the hearing remotely via video because of coronavirus concerns.

 Fear of contracting the coronavirus doesn’t meet the criteria to vote by mail due to illness in Tennessee, state officials said Tuesday.

(MOBILE USERS: See map of COVID-19 by county.)

(MOBILE USERS: See day-by-day chart for Tennessee COVID-19 cases.)

MOBILE USERS: See animated bar chart of COVID-19 cases in Tennessee.

 

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

In rural Georgia, death upon death during outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "In rural Georgia, death upon death during outbreak"

Without mask, Trump tours Arizona face mask plant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Without mask, Trump tours Arizona face mask plant"

New resources available as businesses reopen in Tennessee

Thumbnail for the video titled "New resources available as businesses reopen in Tennessee"

Officials increasing access to Big South Fork recreation area

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officials increasing access to Big South Fork recreation area"

What reopening businesses means for local rideshare drivers

Thumbnail for the video titled "What reopening businesses means for local rideshare drivers"

Close contact businesses allowed to reopen tomorrow

Thumbnail for the video titled "Close contact businesses allowed to reopen tomorrow"

Gatlinburg cancels 4th of July Parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gatlinburg cancels 4th of July Parade"

Knox County Health Dept. encourages mask usage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County Health Dept. encourages mask usage"

Nashville doctor: This is the new normal

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nashville doctor: This is the new normal"

Scammer takes advantage of financial fears during pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Scammer takes advantage of financial fears during pandemic"

Cinco de Mayo celebrations change amid pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cinco de Mayo celebrations change amid pandemic"

Protective barriers placed in CAC buses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Protective barriers placed in CAC buses"

State to distribute 5 million cloth masks

Thumbnail for the video titled "State to distribute 5 million cloth masks"

COVID-19's toll on mental health

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19's toll on mental health"

Trousdale County inmate dies after testing postive for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trousdale County inmate dies after testing postive for COVID-19"

Tennessee Bill Lee gives an update on the coronavirus situation in the state

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee Bill Lee gives an update on the coronavirus situation in the state"

Answers to questions about when Zoo Knoxville will reopen

Thumbnail for the video titled "Answers to questions about when Zoo Knoxville will reopen"

Knox County Health Director Dr. Martha Buchanan gives an update on coronavirus in Knoxville

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County Health Director Dr. Martha Buchanan gives an update on coronavirus in Knoxville"

Gov. Bill Lee announces requirement for COVID-19 testing at all long-term care facilities in state

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Bill Lee announces requirement for COVID-19 testing at all long-term care facilities in state"

Charity Menefee of the Knox County Health Department does a coronavirus briefing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Charity Menefee of the Knox County Health Department does a coronavirus briefing"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter