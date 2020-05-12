Tennessee Pandemic: Coronavirus deaths up 14 while cases rise by 567

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Deaths in Tennessee from coronavirus have reached 265 — up 5.6% from Monday — with the number of confirmed COVD-19 cases at 16,111.

Cases rose from Monday by 567 — or 3.6%, according to the statistics released Tuesday by the Tennessee Department of Health. The number of deaths from the coronavirus was up by 14 — or 5.6%, the department said.

RELATED: Timeline of the pandemic

There have been 1,363 people hospitalized and 8,336 have recovered. The number of people tested for COVID-19 in the state is 283,924.

Trousdale County has the highest per capita coronavirus infection rate in the U.S. and Bledsoe County has the fifth, according to an Associated Press analysis. In both counties, the high infection rates are attributable to their local prisons.

The U.S. Forest Service says some day-use and small campgrounds sites in the vast Cherokee National Forest will open Friday. Officials have released a list of projected reopening dates for all Cherokee National Forest recreation sites.

Speaking to a Senate committee Tuesday chaired by Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious disease expert, warned “the consequences could be really serious” if cities and states reopen the U.S. economy too quickly with the coronavirus still spreading. Both Alexander and Fauci attend the hearing remotely via video because of coronavirus concerns.

Fear of contracting the coronavirus doesn’t meet the criteria to vote by mail due to illness in Tennessee, state officials said Tuesday.

The confirmed COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is now 16,111 as of May 12, 2020, including 265 deaths, 1,363 hospitalizations and 8,336 recovered. For more information: https://t.co/Pwof6IANuV. Questions or need assistance? Call the Public Information Line at (833) 556-2476. pic.twitter.com/9nbhdNl9Vd — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) May 12, 2020