Tennessee receives first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine, next steps announced

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Department of Health said Monday the state has received it’s first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

Tennessee has obtained an early shipment of 975 doses to hold as an emergency backup supply should any receiving hospital’s supply be damaged, according to a State Health Department release.

Tennessee anticipates to receive of 56,550 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine this week. Vaccines should be shipped on Wednesday for delivery to 28 sites covering 74 Tennessee hospitals on Thursday, Dec. 17.

“We have been preparing for months to distribute approved vaccines and we believe this will be a safe and effective tool in the fight against COVID-19,” said Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey, MD, MBA, FAAP. “Our initial supplies of this vaccine are limited, but we are in constant contact with hospitals to prepare administration for our front-line health care workers and long-term care facility residents and staff who choose to receive it.”

Tennessee expects a second shipment of 56,500 doses of this vaccine approximately three weeks later.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine requires two doses and the first two shipments will be used to vaccinate individuals qualifying for Phase 1a1 of Tennessee’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan.

Phase 1a1 individuals include the following:

Hospital/Free-Standing Emergency Department Staff with direct patient exposure and/or exposure to potentially-infectious materials

home care staff

COVID-19 mass testing site staff

Student health providers

Staff and Residents of Long-Term Care Facility (Skilled Nursing Facility, Assisted Living Centers, Homes for the Aged, DIDD Residential Centers, Group Homes)

First responders with direct public exposure