Tennessee receives first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine, next steps announced

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Tennessee Department of Health

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Department of Health said Monday the state has received it’s first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

Tennessee has obtained an early shipment of 975 doses to hold as an emergency backup supply should any receiving hospital’s supply be damaged, according to a State Health Department release.

Tennessee anticipates to receive of 56,550 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine this week. Vaccines should be shipped on Wednesday for delivery to 28 sites covering 74 Tennessee hospitals on Thursday, Dec. 17.

“We have been preparing for months to distribute approved vaccines and we believe this will be a safe and effective tool in the fight against COVID-19,” said Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey, MD, MBA, FAAP. “Our initial supplies of this vaccine are limited, but we are in constant contact with hospitals to prepare administration for our front-line health care workers and long-term care facility residents and staff who choose to receive it.”

Tennessee expects a second shipment of 56,500 doses of this vaccine approximately three weeks later.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine requires two doses and the first two shipments will be used to vaccinate individuals qualifying for Phase 1a1 of Tennessee’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan.

Phase 1a1 individuals include the following:

  • Hospital/Free-Standing Emergency Department Staff with direct patient exposure and/or exposure to potentially-infectious materials
  • home care staff
  • COVID-19 mass testing site staff
  • Student health providers
  • Staff and Residents of Long-Term Care Facility (Skilled Nursing Facility, Assisted Living Centers, Homes for the Aged, DIDD Residential Centers, Group Homes)
  • First responders with direct public exposure

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Biden slams Trump for 'knowingly' lying on COVID

McEnany: Trump 'never lied' to the public on COVID

Trump bemoans virus restrictions in North Carolina

University of Tennessee relocating Massey Hall residents to make room for COVID-19 self-isolation cases

Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 100 new cases, 157 new inactive cases

Knox County Health Dept. says plan in place for vaccine distribution

UT Chancellor: Some dodging COVID-19 precautions

Two Tennessee women participating in a COVID-19 vaccine study

Tennessee teachers asking for more safety measures

State launching COVID-19 schools dashboard

Knox County Health Dept.: Numbers reflect new timeframe for inactive cases

Clinton High School cancels next 2 weeks of games due to virus

UT chancellor: Fraternities trying to avoid COVID-19 precautions

Trending Stories

WATE 6 Storm Weather School

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter