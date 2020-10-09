Tennessee reports 1,556 new COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths on Oct. 9

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases and deaths related to COVID-19 across the state on Friday, October 9.
On Thursday, TDH confirmed 63 additional deaths in the state, making it the highest single-day increase since the start of the pandemic.
An unpublished report prepared for the White House Coronavirus Task Force emphasizes the importance of wearing masks to slow the spread of COVID-19 in multiple “red zone” states, including Tennessee.
The information was revealed in a document, dated Oct. 4, obtained by the Center for Public Integrity, a nonprofit newsroom based in Washington D.C. The report, which is provided to governors across the United States, suggests 24 states are in the “red zone” for coronavirus cases.
Governor Bill Lee announced last week the State of Emergency in Tennessee will continue through October with adjustments made to the previous order.
Lee also signed Executive Order No. 63 to extend certain, targeted provisions of previous executive orders through October 30, including the authority of local governments to institute mask requirements. Remaining restrictions on businesses and gathering sizes in the 89 counties with a state-run health department have been removed.
