KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) -- A second COVID-19 cluster has been identified at a house in Sorority Village at the University of Tennessee.

During her Friday update UT Chancellor Donde Plowman said Zeta Tau Alpha's house had two residents test positive for the novel coronavirus. Zeta Tau Alpha is not one of the six Greek organizations put under interim suspension after reports that held gatherings without following UT's COVID-19 guidelines.