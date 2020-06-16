Breaking News
Tennessee reports 31,830 coronavirus cases, 493 deaths and 20,710 recoveries

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —Tennessee reported 670 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday — up 2,2% from the previous day — to bring the total to 31,830.

Deaths roose from Monday to 493, an increase of 10, the Tennessee Department of Health reported.

As of last week, the total number of COVID-19 cases will include both laboratory-confirmed cases and probable cases as defined in Centers for Disease Control and Prevention surveillance case definitions, according to a news release from the department.

Some 20,710 people have recovered from the virus. There have been 2,146 people hospitalized and 638,772 have been tested.

One of the places cases have begun to go up is in Sevier County.

Leon Downey, the director of tourism for Pigeon Forge told WATE 6 On Your Side’s Jordan Brown the increase in guests started around Memorial Day. Since then, the number of cases has slowly been creeping up from zero to less than 10 new cases per day, to 19 or more cases each day last week.

Downey said Sevier County’s economy thrives on tourism, so guests are always welcome, but businesses want to make sure that employees and visitors are safe.

Cineworld, owners of Regal Cinemas, unveiled a plan Tuesday to reopen movie theaters across the world later this summer with U.S. locations reopening by July 10.

In Knox County, Hillcrest Healthcare reported Monday that two employees had tested positive for COVID-19; one employee works at Beverly Park Place and the second at West Hills Health and Rehab.

The number of COVID-19 patients in Tennessee hospitals hit a new record at more than 400, and more than twice that number could need beds in the weeks ahead, Vanderbilt University researchers reported Tuesday.

