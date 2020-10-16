Tennessee reports 666 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths, and 1,697 recoveries on Friday

TENNESSEE (WATE) — The state of Tennessee has now had over 223K total cases of COVID-19 along with 2,871 deaths as of Friday, October 16.
Tennessee Department of Health reports 666 new cases of the virus, along with 7 new deaths, and nearly 1,700 recoveries.
The state also reports that over 3.26M Tennesseans have been tested thus far.
LATEST STORIES
- Bar Marley wins eminent domain appeal case
- University of Tenn. COVID-19 cases seem to continue to fall
- Tennessee Boys & Girls Clubs receive $25K digital education grant from Spectrum
- Young-Williams Pet of the Week: Joy
- Topics selected for next Trump-Biden presidential debate