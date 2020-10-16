Tennessee reports 666 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths, and 1,697 recoveries on Friday

TENNESSEE (WATE) — The state of Tennessee has now had over 223K total cases of COVID-19 along with 2,871 deaths as of Friday, October 16.

Tennessee Department of Health reports 666 new cases of the virus, along with 7 new deaths, and nearly 1,700 recoveries.

The state also reports that over 3.26M Tennesseans have been tested thus far.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 223,493 as of October 16, 2020 including 2,871 deaths, 1,140 current hospitalizations and 201,831 recovered. [Percent positive for today is 10.4% ] For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/Kd300CYl1b — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) October 16, 2020

