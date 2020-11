Tennessee reports record new virus cases at nearly 8,000

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee has reported nearly 8,000 new coronavirus cases. Monday’s numbers top the previous record set last Monday by more than 2,000.

Meanwhile, a Tennessee physician’s group continued to push Republican Gov. Bill Lee for a statewide mask mandate.

The push came on the heels of a Vanderbilt University report last week that found Tennessee counties without mask mandates are on average seeing COVID-19 death rates double or more those in counties with mask mandates.

Monday’s 7,951 new virus cases broke the previous daily record of 5,919 new cases. Tennessee has reported more than 318,000 cases since the pandemic began.