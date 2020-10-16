Tennessee sees COVID-19 rise, from rural areas to Nashville

by: Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee is seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases in rural and urban areas, including a 93% increase among Nashville school-aged children since September.

Public schools returned to in-person classes this week. Nashville health officials said Thursday it’s possible the increase extends to school children’s families.

Cases among those 35 to 44 years old are up 27.3% and up 32.5% among 45- to 54-year-olds.

Nashville officials say the infections appear to be from extracurriculars and social gatherings, not in-class transmission.

Several private schools have closed temporarily due to COVID-19. Meanwhile, state Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey said Wednesday that the rural death COVID-19 rate is double that of urban areas.

