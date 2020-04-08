Tennessee state senator helps battle coronavirus in New York

NEW YORK (WATE) — The state legislative session wrapped up early due to the coronavirus pandemic; a Tennessee state senator from Memphis is now returning to her roots as an intensive care nurse, taking to the front lines.
State Senator Katrina Robinson has been working in a New York hospital for the past week, treating coronavirus patients.
She tells us it’s been hard, the hospital is dealing with supply shortages, and they’re trying their hardest to save lives.
“They are having to make life and death decisions whether these people can stay on a ventilator. You have an 86-year-old on a ventilator and you also have a 26-year-old in the ER. Who gets the ventilator?”State Sen. Katrina Robinson
At last check, New York has more than 138,000 cases statewide. The state senator says Tennesseans can learn from her experience, and says she hopes we take the pandemic seriously.
