Tennessee takes down alternative COVID-19 care sites

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee officials say they’ve finished deconstructing emergency COVID-19 care sites in Nashville and Memphis.

According to a news release, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency said this week that the sites finished serving their purpose of providing additional hospital capacity for COVID-19 patients.

“Tennessee’s alternate care sites provided our health care system with a margin of safety, and thankfully we did not need to open either site,” Gov. Bill Lee said in a statement.

The Memphis site, which was the former home of The Commercial Appeal, was renovated to provide more than 400 beds. The Nashville site opened in late May and provided 67 beds.

“The Memphis and Nashville sites are models of what the public and private sector can accomplish working together,” TEMA Director Patrick Sheehan said in a statement.

All medical equipment and supplies from both sites have been returned to TEMA’s warehouse.

