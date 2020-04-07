The Tennessee coronavirus death toll rises to 72 with 4,138 COVID-19 cases statewide

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Seventy-two people have died in the coronavirus pandemic while the number of virus cases increases to 4,138.

The number of dead is up by seven, or 11% from Monday, and the number of cases is up by 336 or 9%.

There have been 408 hospitalizations attributed to the coronavirus in Tennessee and 466 people have recovered. There have been 52,874 tests administered in the state.

The county with the highest number of deaths COVID-19 is Sumner with 15 total coronavirus-related deaths. Nine people have now died in a coronavirus outbreak at a nursing home in the county where more than 100 people tested positive.

Sumner Regional Medical Center spokesman Kyle Brogdon confirmed the new total of fatalities from the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing.

On Tuesday, malpractice attorney Clint Kelly said he has sent a required notice to the facility of his intent to sue in 60 days. Kelly said he represents 20 people, including family members of residents and staff.

“People on the record have told me that at least one employee showed up sick and wanted to go home and was told — I’m paraphrasing here — ‘If you go home, don’t bother coming back,’” Kelly said.

A spokeswoman for the nursing home vehemently denied that.

“Every single employee was screened twice per shift” beginning March 5, Ashley Romano said. Anyone who was sick was not allowed to work. Romano pointed to state Health Department’s inspections, which have found no deficiencies at the facility.

Shelby County has hit 15 COVID-related deaths and Davidson County has seen nine die. Blount County has two deaths.

The Knox County Health Department reported 126 confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday morning. Three have died in Knox County. The state is reporting significantly higher numbers for Knox at 143 COVID-19 cases.

There is a new public service announcement urging Knoxville residents to stay home.

