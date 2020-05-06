TN Coronavirus: 13,938 cases, 239 deaths. Tests reach 227,101

1  of  2
Authorities seek teen missing out of Hawkins County TN Coronavirus: 13,938 cases, 239 deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – More types of businesses are beginning to open across Tennessee as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases climbs to 13,938 with 239 deaths.

The one-day increase in cases is 314 — or 2.3% – and deaths are up by 13 — or 5.8%, according to Tennessee Department of Health statistics released Wednesday. It was just over two months ago — on March 5 — that the first case of coronavirus was reported in Tennessee.

There have been 1,221 people hospitalized and 6,564 have recovered. The number of people tested for COVID-19 in the state is 227,101.

The widely followed Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) COVID-19 forecast was updated on Monday and its new project has 563 coronavirus deaths in Tennessee by Aug. 4 It has tweaked its models to account for easing of restrictions by states. It estimates of deaths by August went down after Gov. Bill Lee’s safer-at-home order, but have risen since his phased reopening started.

Lee has said the state’s economic recovery group will be issuing guidance Wednesday for small group recreation outfits, including putt-putt courses and bowling alleys, to reopen on Friday.

