NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – As Tennessee’s economy is reopened, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases climbs to 14,096 with 237 deaths.

The number of COVID-19 cases was up by 158 from Wednesday’s count.

It was just over two months ago — on March 5 — that the first case of coronavirus was reported in Tennessee.

There have been 1,266 people hospitalized and 6,783 have recovered. The number of people tested for COVID-19 in the state is 236,328.