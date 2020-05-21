TN Coronavirus: 429 new COVID-19 cases for total of 18,961

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases on Thursday in Tennessee is 18,961, the Tennessee Department of Health said. The number of deaths related to COVID-19 is 313.

Cases rose by 429 — or 2.3% — from Wednesday. The number of deaths from the coronavirus was up by four — or 1.3%, according to the Department of Health.

There have been 1,539 people hospitalized and 12,191 have recovered. The number of people tested is 360,583.

