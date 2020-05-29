TN Coronavirus: Case count is 22,085 with 14,965 recoveries

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday in Tennessee is 22,085 with 360 deaths and 421,967 people tested, Tennessee Department of Health said.
Cases rose by 406 — or 1.9% — from Thursday. The number of deaths from the coronavirus is up by four — or a 1.1% one-day increase, according to the Department of Health.
There have been 1,710 people hospitalized and 14,965 have recovered.
