TN Coronavirus: Cases jump by 10.8% to 11,891

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Workers are returning to work, businesses are reopening and the spread of the coronavirus just keeps getting bigger in the Volunteer State.

The one-day increase in cases Friday was 1,156, a 10.8% jump\. Deaths were up by five to 204, a 2.5% increase from Thursday, according figures from the Tennessee Department of Health.

There have been 1,113 people hospitalized and 5,546 have recovered. The number of people tested for COVID-19 in the state is 186,132.

Tennessee Bill Lee announced plans to have residents and staff tested at the 700-plus nursing home and long-term care facilities in the state. There have been several coronavirus hotspots at senior care facilities. In East Tennessee, the Life Care Center in Athens said the number of employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 has more than doubled. Seventeen more employees have tested positive for COVID-19 for a total of 29. Nearly 60 residents have tested positive and two have died.

Lee talked about protecting seniors in a press conference on Thursday afternoon with President Donald Trump.

If you think you have COVID-19, you can get tested at any one of several testing events this weekend. The East Tennessee testing will be Blount, Campbell and Fentress counties. The tests are free, require no appointment and no pre-screening for symptoms is required.

As state and local governments ease restrictions, restaurant and other service industry workers in Knoxville are giving newly formed advocacy group a voice.

A WATE special report on Thursday looked at how the tourism industry is preparing for reopening in Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge and Sevierville.

In a Town Hall meeting on Thursday night, Gov. Bill Lee asks Tennesseans to joint him in prayer for the state.

On Friday, the Knox County Health Department put some detailed benchmarks with simple to understand red, yellow, green trafficlight indicators.

