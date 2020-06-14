TN: Coronavirus cases pass 30,000 with 891 new reports

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Cases of the coronavirus in Tennessee were up by 891 to 30,432 — or a 3% one-day increase, the Tennessee Department of Health said Sunday.

Deaths were also up from Saturday to 475, an increase of three.

The state changed the way it reports statistics on Friday. Probable cases and probable deaths are being included in the statistics. The state had been using confirmed cases and deaths.

Some 19,896 people have recovered from the virus.

There have been 2,087 people hospitalized and 615,043 have been tested.

