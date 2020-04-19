TN Coronavirus: COVID-19 cases hit 7,070, deaths at 148

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Cases of coronavirus in Tennessee have hit 7,070 and the death count is 148, the Tennessee Department of Health said Sunday.
The number of cases is up 4% (278) from Saturday and the number of deaths is up 2% (three), The number of new cases and deaths typically have been lower on weekends, but the overall rate of growth of COVID-19 cases in Tennessee also has been slowing.
There have been 724 hospitalizations attributed to the coronavirus in Tennessee and 3,344 people have recovered. There have been 97,098 tests administered in the state.
Only two counties – Hancock and Pickett – of the state’s 95 counties are reporting no cases of coronavirus.
Statewide COVID-19 testing launched Saturday and continues Sunday in many areas of the state, including in Sevier, Roane, and Loudon counties among others.
A drive-thru testing location was opened in Oak Ridge earlier last week.
Knox County opens a no appointment, drive-thru COVID-19 testing location on Monday.
Widespread testing for the virus is seen as a key in the White House’s plans to reopen the economy. There is an unprecedented number of jobless claims nationwide.
The economic hardships of state stay-at-home orders are fueling a growing number of protests around the country. Protests were held in several cities on Saturday. Protesters were at West Town Mall in West Knoxville on Sunday.
As the economic impacts of the pandemic spread, Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs announced Friday a temporary furlough for some county government employees.
“The decision to furlough employees was incredibly difficult and the hardest move I’ve made as Mayor,” Jacobs said in a news release. “We held off as long as we could and do not take this lightly because we know it affects real people’s livelihoods.”
Cases and deaths in Tennessee by age
|Age Group
|Cases
|Death
|0-10
|98
|1
|11-20
|379
|0
|21-30
|1,422
|1
|31-40
|1,205
|1
|41-50
|1,194
|8
|51-60
|1,282
|14
|61-70
|842
|36
|71-80
|404
|39
|81+
|228
|48
|Pending
|16
|0
