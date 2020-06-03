TN Coronavirus: COVID-19 cases reach 24,822

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Confirmed cases of coronavirus hit 24,822 on Wednesday, the Tennessee Department of Health said.
Cases were up by 447 — or 1.8%, the Tennessee Department of Health reported.
Deaths were also up by 1.8% from Tuesday to 388, an increase of seven. There have been 16,319 recoveries from the virus, the Department of Health said.
RELATED: Timeline of the pandemic
There have been 1,829 people hospitalized and 470,779 have been tested.
RELATED: Tracking the spread of coronavirus in the United States
(MOBILE USERS: See day-by-day chart for Tennessee COVID-19 cases.)
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: Confirmed cases up by 821 to 24,375
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- 1 in 5 nursing homes who reported data to the federal government had COVID-19 deaths
- John Prine’s wife urges Tennessee to expand absentee voting
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Cases are up by 821 to 24,375
- Manufacturer issues statement after Tennessee halts distribution of face masks
- Tennessee stops handing out chemical-treated masks
- Gov. Lee announces new $200 million small-business relief program
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports biggest 1-day spike in new COVID-19 cases
- Gilead says drug helped moderately ill coronavirus patients
- Nearly 26,000 nursing home COVID-19 deaths reported to feds
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: TDH reports 23,554 COVID-19 cases with 367 deaths for June 1
- 38 Scott’s Strawberry & Tomato Farms employees in Unicoi County test positive for COVID-19
- Lee to require COVID-19 testing at long-term care facilities
- Trust Company of Tennessee donates $30,000 to nonprofits amid COVID-19