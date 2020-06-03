TN Coronavirus: COVID-19 cases reach 24,822

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Confirmed cases of coronavirus hit 24,822 on Wednesday, the Tennessee Department of Health said.

Cases were up by 447 — or 1.8%, the Tennessee Department of Health reported.

Deaths were also up by 1.8% from Tuesday to 388, an increase of seven. There have been 16,319 recoveries from the virus, the Department of Health said.

RELATED: Timeline of the pandemic

There have been 1,829 people hospitalized and 470,779 have been tested.

RELATED: Tracking the spread of coronavirus in the United States

The confirmed COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is now 24,822 as of June 3, 2020, including 388 deaths, 1,829 hospitalizations and 16,319 recovered. For more information, visit https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. Questions? Call the Public Information Line at (833) 556-2476. pic.twitter.com/rvTS1Ez0YE — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) June 3, 2020