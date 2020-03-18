Closings
There are currently 52 active closings. Click for more details.

TN lawmakers get crash course on novel coronavirus

Coronavirus

by: Chris Bundgaard

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Like all of us, Tennessee state lawmakers are getting a crash course on COVID-19.

Health experts say it’s critical in how the government responds to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have to remain prepared to deal with this virus over the long haul,” Dr. William Schaffner told House members late Monday.

Dr. Schaffner, who has long told the world about communicable diseases, expressed some slight optimism about COVID-19 as he addressed the state representatives from the House podium.

“I am of the guarded optimism that we won’t hit the worst end of the spectrum,” added the Vanderbilt doctor.

As he spoke, some House members dotted the upper gallery where the public is now not allowed after the Tennessee capitol was closed this week to visitors and lobbyists.

Those lawmakers were practicing a form of what health experts have been preaching—social distancing. It’s keeping at least six feet apart from others in our day to day lives as a COVID-19 response all of us can practice.

The social distancing was urged again and again, but sometimes tough to practice, as other lawmakers were often in close quarters

“The reason for the social distancing as Dr. Schaffner alluded—if you don’t have the distancing, the transmission is very quick, it goes up high,” added Dr. Jonathan Perlin who is the chief medical officer of Nashville-based Hospital Corporation of America (HCA).

The lawmakers were told to prepare for the worst and hope for the best with that emphasis on social distancing.

“Because that is the difference between a curve that looks very sharp and steep and high, and a curve that is tempered,” said Dr. Perlin to the House members. “That’s the difference between a curve that really taxes our health care infrastructure and a curve that our health care infrastructure can better manage.”

Hearing words like that led Tennessee state lawmakers to put hundreds of bills aside and concentrate solely on passing a state budget this week.

The governor says he will have a new state budget proposal on Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Governor announces changes to unemployment trust fund

Thumbnail for the video titled "Governor announces changes to unemployment trust fund"

KCHD: New coronavirus case did not live in Knox County; person was tested in another state

Thumbnail for the video titled "KCHD: New coronavirus case did not live in Knox County; person was tested in another state"

FULL PRESS CONFERENCE: Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee's Tuesday, March 17, update on coronavirus response

Thumbnail for the video titled "FULL PRESS CONFERENCE: Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee's Tuesday, March 17, update on coronavirus response"

United Way launching COVID-19 response fund

Thumbnail for the video titled "United Way launching COVID-19 response fund"

KCHD recommends seniors stay out of the public if possible

Thumbnail for the video titled "KCHD recommends seniors stay out of the public if possible"

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin outlines financial steps the Trump administration is taking help the economy amid coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin outlines financial steps the Trump administration is taking help the economy amid coronavirus"

President Trump annoucnes tele-health expansion, rule changes

Thumbnail for the video titled "President Trump annoucnes tele-health expansion, rule changes"

Coronavirus strikes WrestleMania, WWE to host event with no fans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus strikes WrestleMania, WWE to host event with no fans"

Amazon seeks to hire 100,000 to keep up with surge in orders amid coronavirus concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amazon seeks to hire 100,000 to keep up with surge in orders amid coronavirus concerns"

Chick-fil-A temporarily closes dining room seating over coronavirus concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Chick-fil-A temporarily closes dining room seating over coronavirus concerns"

McDonald’s closing dining areas; still offering drive-thru, delivery, take-out amid coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "McDonald’s closing dining areas; still offering drive-thru, delivery, take-out amid coronavirus pandemic"

Hit by virus, US airlines seek aid far exceeding post-9/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hit by virus, US airlines seek aid far exceeding post-9/11"

US tells older people to stay home, all ages to avoid crowds

Thumbnail for the video titled "US tells older people to stay home, all ages to avoid crowds"

Tracking Coronavirus: Stores struggling to stay stocked

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tracking Coronavirus: Stores struggling to stay stocked"

Tracking Coronavirus: Neighbors helping neighbors

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tracking Coronavirus: Neighbors helping neighbors"

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee gives a briefing on the state response to COVID-19 coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee gives a briefing on the state response to COVID-19 coronavirus"

COVID-19 in East Tennessee; Knoxville mayor declares state of emergency

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 in East Tennessee; Knoxville mayor declares state of emergency"

52 cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee; Kentucky has first coronavirus-related death

Thumbnail for the video titled "52 cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee; Kentucky has first coronavirus-related death"

President Trump addresses nation Monday, sets new guideline for gatherings

Thumbnail for the video titled "President Trump addresses nation Monday, sets new guideline for gatherings"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter