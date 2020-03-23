Tracking Coronavirus: Child care for kids with parents in essential industries

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – With the Knox County Health Department’s order on Monday, some child care services are now exclusively caring for the children of employees working for businesses considered essential.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley is putting that policy in place starting Tuesday, March 24.

“Obviously spring break was last week, and this week the world is supposed to return to normal and it’s anything but that. So a lot of people who were in these jobs, we’re here to meet that need for them.” Bart McFadden – President & CEO of Boys and Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley

Bart Mcfadden, president and CEO of the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley, says at this point, the club is not sure just how many kids will require child care, but the staff is prepared to serve several hundred children a day if they need to.