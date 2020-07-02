Tracking Coronavirus in Tennessee: Amid growing concern, 1,575 new cases and 11 new deaths reported

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee reported 1,575 new coronavirus cases and 11 new COVID-19 related deaths on Thursday.
That brings the total case count to 46,890, up 3.5% — and deaths to 620, up 1.8%, from Thursday, the Tennessee Department of Health reported..
The virus first reportedly arrived in the state in early March.
Some 28,938 people have recovered from the virus. There have been 2,775 people hospitalized and 838,084 have been tested.
Knox County, which has recorded record numbers of new cases in three of the past four days, reported its first COVID-19 related death since late April.\
Despite legal concerns, the Knox County Board of Health responded to the rise in cases on Wednesday night with a resolution to mandate masks be worn in indoor public places beginning Friday. Notably, Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs voted against the measure and Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler said he has no plans for his deputies to enforce it.
East Tennessee, which largely escaped rapid spikes from March through May, is now seeing cases explode.
One week case increases in selected East Tennessee counties
Anderson 24, up 30%
Blount 55, up 37%
Cocke 40, up 111%
Grainger, 14, up 56%
Hamblen 134, up 83%
Jefferson 41, up 51%
Knox 239, up 31%
Loudon 27, up 11%
Sevier 217, up 42%
Meanwhile, Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced Thursday that Nashville will move back into a modified version of Phase Two of the city’s road to reopening plan.
(MOBILE USERS: See day-by-day chart for Tennessee COVID-19 cases.)
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: June 2020
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- Closing bars to stop coronavirus spread is backed by science
- Kroger gets FDA approval for at-home COVID-19 test
- Pfizer reports encouraging, very early vaccine test results
- Does wearing a mask pose any health risks?
- Trump says he looks like Lone Ranger in a mask and likes it
- Tennessee officials offer stern warning as virus cases climb
- Gov. Lee signs executive order providing liability protections for healthcare workers
- KCSO: Knox County inmate tests positive for COVID-19
- â€˜No thank you, Dr. Fauci’: Texas lieutenant governor says he wonâ€™t listen to nation’s top coronavirus expert
- ‘Friday the 13th’ villain Jason appears to star in PSA about wearing masks
- Knox County Board of Health holds July 1 meeting to talk next steps in COVID-19 pandemic
- Tennessee Coronavirus: TDH reports 45,315 COVID-19 cases for July 1
- Swaggerty Sausage confirms COVID-19 cases at Kodak plant, number of employees affected not released