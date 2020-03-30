Tracking coronavirus: Knoxville preparing site for homeless if they contract COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — While there are no people experiencing homelessness among those who have tested positive for the coronavirus as of Monday, March 30, the city is taking steps to house and treat them should the need arise.

Mayor Indya Kincannon says the Metro Drug Coalition is offering the use of its facility on Fifth Avenue to the city.

“It is my understanding that there hasn’t been a positive test result among our homeless neighbors, but we are working because to be prepared for self-quarantine during that time of waiting,” she said.

They city is working with the Red Cross and Volunteer Ministry Center to set up a place where those experiencing homelessness who are tested for the virus can wait for their results and be treated.