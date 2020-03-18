Tracking Coronavirus: Pregnancy & COVID-19

(WATE) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it still doesn’t know all the risks COVID-19 might pose to pregnant women, and that uncertainty is causing mothers-to-be and those who care for them to take extra precautions.
Fewer visitors are allowed in delivery rooms, even doulas and labor support are moving their classes online in the hopes of keeping a mother’s risk low.
“It’s just so important for us that they stay safe and so that’s why we’ve chosen to move to this virtual support as opposed to the in person.”Tanya Grabbe – Owner of TN Family Doulas
The CDC isn’t sure how babies could be impacted, but is advising pregnant women to take precautions; that includes isolating when possible, and to have very few visitors while in the hospital.
