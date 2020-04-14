Closings
There are currently 40 active closings. Click for more details.

Watch Live: Trump cuts funding to WHO, plans to work with governors on nation’s reopening

Coronavirus

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

As the U.S. reaches 25,000 coronavirus deaths, our team in Washington, D.C. is examining the issues that likely won’t be featured tonight during primetime cable news — including the impact on farmers and the food supply as well as what’s being done to protect our troops. You can watch their original reporting in a livestream at 9/8c.

President Trump has directed a halt to U.S. payments to the World Health Organization pending a review of its warnings about the coronavirus and China, Trump announced Tuesday evening.

Trump also said he’s open to some states “reopening” before federal social distancing guidelines expire at the end of month, as he appeared to back off his claim of absolute authority to decide when the time was right to act.

Hours after suggesting that the bipartisan concerns of governors about his assertion of power would amount to an insurrection, Trump abruptly reversed course — in substance, if not in rhetoric — saying he would leave it to governors to determine the right time and manner to reopen activity in their states. Trump said he would be speaking with governors, probably on Thursday, to discuss his plans.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government’s top infectious disease expert, said the U.S. does not yet have the critical testing and tracing procedures needed to begin reopening the nation’s economy, adding a dose of caution to increasingly optimistic projections from the White House.

“We have to have something in place that is efficient and that we can rely on, and we’re not there yet,” Fauci said in an interview with The Associated Press.

In parts of Europe where infections and deaths have begun stabilizing, the process of restarting the economy was already underway. Certain businesses and industries have been allowed to reopen in a calibrated effort by politicians to balance public health against their countries’ economic well-being.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

'Social distance powwows' attract thousands online

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Social distance powwows' attract thousands online"

TN lawmakers divided on reopening commerce

Thumbnail for the video titled "TN lawmakers divided on reopening commerce"

Apple, Google to harness phones for virus tracking

Thumbnail for the video titled "Apple, Google to harness phones for virus tracking"

Dr. Deborah Birx: Encouraging signs with virus, but not at peak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dr. Deborah Birx: Encouraging signs with virus, but not at peak"

Trump: Aggressive anti-virus strategy saving lives

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump: Aggressive anti-virus strategy saving lives"

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Oak Ridge next week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Oak Ridge next week"

Quarantine Sports: Morristown West's Noah Tripucka sinks trick shot, plays piano

Thumbnail for the video titled "Quarantine Sports: Morristown West's Noah Tripucka sinks trick shot, plays piano"

What is considered recovered from COVID-19?

Thumbnail for the video titled "What is considered recovered from COVID-19?"

Balancing First Amendment rights amid pandemic, Easter

Thumbnail for the video titled "Balancing First Amendment rights amid pandemic, Easter"

State lawmaker: Prepare for second wave of COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "State lawmaker: Prepare for second wave of COVID-19"

Toilet paper shortage during outbreak? Here's why

Thumbnail for the video titled "Toilet paper shortage during outbreak? Here's why"

Sean Penn: 'Wash them hands!'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sean Penn: 'Wash them hands!'"

New rapid COVID-19 test expected to be available in East Tennessee in next 10 days

Thumbnail for the video titled "New rapid COVID-19 test expected to be available in East Tennessee in next 10 days"

Warnings multiply against Easter holiday travel, gatherings

Thumbnail for the video titled "Warnings multiply against Easter holiday travel, gatherings"

Additional COVID-19 data, including the infected gender, race and ethnicity released by state

Thumbnail for the video titled "Additional COVID-19 data, including the infected gender, race and ethnicity released by state"

Community rallies to support longtime Knoxville deli amid pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community rallies to support longtime Knoxville deli amid pandemic"

Knox County Health Dept. to release heat map of local COVID-19 cases

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County Health Dept. to release heat map of local COVID-19 cases"

Starbucks makes $10 million commitment to workers affected by coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Starbucks makes $10 million commitment to workers affected by coronavirus"

Quarantine Sports: April 8 (11 p.m.)

Thumbnail for the video titled "Quarantine Sports: April 8 (11 p.m.)"

Morristown Chaplain dead from COVID-19 complications

Thumbnail for the video titled "Morristown Chaplain dead from COVID-19 complications"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter