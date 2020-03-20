Tusculum student tests positive for COVID-19; university mandates essential personnel only on campus

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Tusculum University student has tested positive for COVID-19, and the university is mandating that all but essential employees telecommute starting immediately.

President Scott Hummel emailed employees at 9:04 a.m. Friday with the news. The email said that individuals who are considered essential personnel and need to be on campus would be contacted shortly.

A statement from the university confirmed that a student had tested positive and a plan was immediately set in motion to allow almost all personnel to work remotely.

The statement says the residence halls are closing and students are being notified.

The health department is being notified of all campus members who have been in contact with the infected student.

Beyond that, the email gave no details about where the student is now, where he or she was tested or when the positive result was determined.

Tusculum announced last week that it was converting to all online classes effective March 16, though the campus remained open, including residence halls.

The latest COVID-19 update on the university’s website was posted Wednesday.