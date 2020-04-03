TWRA: Spring turkey season will open as scheduled

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Not to worry turkey hunters, the coronavirus pandemic isn’t interrupting the spring turkey season opener this weekend.
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said Thursday night the new executive order issued by Gov. Bill Lee requiring Tennesseans to stay at home still identifies outdoor activity as an essential activity — but, people still need to follow health guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention while being outdoors.
Spring turkey season for licensed adult sportsmen (shotgun/archery) opens Saturday. It closes May 17. The spring turkey season for youth sportsmen opened last weekend.
All Tennessee counties are open to spring turkey seasons. However, there are some exceptions on public land.
Bag Limits
One (1) bearded turkey per day, not to exceed four (4) per season. Any turkey harvested during the young Sportsmen hunt counts toward the spring season limit of four (4).
Spring Turkey Shooting Hours
Thirty (30) minutes before legal sunrise to sunset.
