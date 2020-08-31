University of Tennessee asks sororities & fraternities to implement self-isolation plans

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After more clusters of COVID-19 involving University of Tennessee sororities, the university is asking fraternities and sororities to implement their plans and manage their own self-isolation needs.

So far three of the four clusters of COVID-19 at UT have involved sorority houses.

“The university defines a cluster as at least five positive cases and/or at least 20 close contacts as a result of one event or in one concentrated location. When identified, the Delta Delta Delta cluster involved one case with 22 close contacts. The Alpha Delta Pi cluster involved two positive cases and 45 close contacts.” University of Tennessee

We’re learning more from UT about the latest two: Delta Delta Delta and Alpha Delta Pi, that there were a total of three positive cases and 67 close contacts between the two organizations.

UT saying the number of close contacts involving greek-life students is now limiting the availability of quarantine and isolation housing for others.

The university also says that they do have the capacity to quarantine and isolate on-campus students and is evaluating options for additional space if needed.