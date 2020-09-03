University of Tennessee identifies 6th, 7th COVID-19 clusters at sororities

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – There have now been seven total clusters of COVID-19 associated with sororities at the University of Tennessee, according to data released Thursday.
The University of Tennessee on Wednesday identified Alpha Omicron Pi and Alpha Chi Omega as the latest sororities at the Knoxville campus to have COVID-19 clusters associated with their organizations.
It came just one day after Phi Mu and Sigma Kappa were also identified for COVID-19 clusters. They join Zeta Tau Alpha, Delta Delta Delta and Alpha Delta Pi on a list of sororities to have COVID-19 clusters identified in the last two weeks.
The university defines a cluster as at least five positive cases or at least 20 close contacts as a result of one event or in one concentrated location.
School officials have asked Greek organizations to manage their own self-isolation needs and implement COVID-19 operational plans they were required to develop during the summer.
Six student organizations, later identified as Greek life groups, were placed on interim suspension last week for reportedly holding gatherings that violated UT’s COVID-19 health and safety guidelines.
Clusters identified in the last two weeks are listed on the University of Tennessee-Knoxville’s COVID-19 dashboard.
