University of Tennessee identifies 6th, 7th COVID-19 clusters at sororities

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – There have now been seven total clusters of COVID-19 associated with sororities at the University of Tennessee, according to data released Thursday.

The University of Tennessee on Wednesday identified Alpha Omicron Pi and Alpha Chi Omega as the latest sororities at the Knoxville campus to have COVID-19 clusters associated with their organizations.

It came just one day after Phi Mu and Sigma Kappa were also identified for COVID-19 clusters. They join Zeta Tau Alpha, Delta Delta Delta and Alpha Delta Pi on a list of sororities to have COVID-19 clusters identified in the last two weeks.

The university defines a cluster as at least five positive cases or at least 20 close contacts as a result of one event or in one concentrated location.

School officials have asked Greek organizations to manage their own self-isolation needs and implement COVID-19 operational plans they were required to develop during the summer.

Six student organizations, later identified as Greek life groups, were placed on interim suspension last week for reportedly holding gatherings that violated UT’s COVID-19 health and safety guidelines.

Clusters identified in the last two weeks are listed on the University of Tennessee-Knoxville’s COVID-19 dashboard.

(MOBILE USERS: See map of COVID-19 by county.)

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee talks about school reopening guidance and high school sports

Air travel not expected to recover until 2024

Fed wrestles with its next moves as virus stalls US economy

Dr. Deborah Birx urges Tennesseans to wear masks

Cocke County Schools delay start of fall semester

Oak Ridge Schools: Jefferson Middle staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Gov. Lee allows contact sports to resume

Local educators react to governor's recommendations for reopening schools

Ice Bears season start pushed back

ETSU releases fall semester plans

Survey shows more Knox County teachers prefer virtual class

Concerns remain for parents of special education students

Residents, staff test positive for COVID-19 at Oak Ridge senior living facility

Medic screening all donors for COVID-19 antibodies

University of Tennesse Athletic Director Phillip Fulmer says 'OK, team, we’re gonna win this one,'

Regal Cinemas new reopening date is Aug. 21

Sevier County schools to discuss reopening Monday

Pelosi: GOP in 'disarray' over COVID rescue bill

Positive COVID-19 case at Alcoa Middle School

McEnany: Schools, teachers considered 'essential'

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter