University of Tennessee urges students to get tested before going home for Thanksgiving

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — There’s less than a month until Thanksgiving, and the University of Tennessee is encouraging students to think carefully about their plans.

Chancellor Donde Plowman, along with the university’s health center’s director, stressed students should always get tested for COVID-19 and test negative before heading home to see family.

They say that will be especially important ahead of the holidays to make sure students aren’t bringing the virus from campus, to other communities.

“A positive result should prompt you to reconsider plans and discuss with family friends, and isolate for 10 days. If you’re negative, tomorrow things could change, negative doesn’t mean you don’t have anything to worry about, safety guidance to protect yourself and others. Dr. Spencer Gregg, UT Health Center director

UT officials are urging students to get tested the week before they go home, either at the UT Health Center or the COVID-19 clinic set up on campus.

Reminder, classes are in session until Nov. 24.

