University of Tennessee’s Knoxville campus has over 900 people in COVID-19 isolation or quarantine

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The University of Tennessee reported Sunday that it has 187 active COVID-19 cases among students at the Knoxville campus and five active cases among UTK employees.

Student acive cases are up 222.41% over the last 14 days. Employee active cases have declined 44.44% over the same period.

There are 912 people tracked by the university are in self-isolation or quarantine, an increase of 270.73% over the past 14 days. This includes 543 non-residential students, 377 residential students, and 63 staff members.

The university has identified four clusters of outbreaks so far: a private residence on Laurel Avenue on Aug. 11, sorority Zeta Tau Alpha on Tuesday, and sororities Delta Delta Delta and Alpha Delta Pi on Friday