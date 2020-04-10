Breaking News
98 have died from coronavirus in Tennessee while cases rise to 4,862
Closings
There are currently 40 active closings. Click for more details.

Unsung heroes on the front lines: Caregivers taking extra precautions during COVID-19 pandemic

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, TN (WATE) — While we celebrate doctors, nurses, grocery store workers, and other essential workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s one group of everyday heroes that continues to risk their health and wealth being for the greater good — caregivers.

Caregivers are needed everyday, but especially right now to help those in need of assistance to keep them safe and healthy at home, and away from hospitals where their risk of contracting COVID-19 is greater.

“Right now it’s incredibly important to keep them out of the hospital, so every little thing they do on a day-to day-basis is to keep that client out of the hospital. Make sure there’s no exposure,” Joy Wilson, owner of Right at Home, said.

Joy Wilson, owner of Right at Home, stresses the importance of these unsung heroes.

“We’re trying to protect, everyone is trying to protect our most vulnerable population and that’s exactly what these people do everyday,” Wilson said.

The caregivers are taking extra steps and necessary precautions to keep themselves and their clients safe. The added responsibility and steps is making for an even tougher job.

“They’re worried about catching the virus, they’re worried about their client catching the virus, they’re worried about bringing the virus to their client,” Wilson says, “They’re taking extra steps, extra measures in their homes–to make sure these sweet people are safe and taken care of and healthy in their home.”

Before coming in contact with their care recipients, caretakers like Renee Harris, perform an assessment to make sure she is healthy.

“I make sure I don’t have a fever, I’m not coughing, sweating, lethargic, that I feel OK,” Harris said.  

The essential workers also wear face masks, gloves, wash their hands constantly and sanitize everything before and after they touch it.

“I keep everything sanitized, of course,” Jan Moulden, a caregiver with Right at Home adds, “I keep her pretty much quarantined.”

The caregivers also assess their care recipients, to make sure they are feeling healthy and making sure everyone is safe.

Wilson says Right at Home also provides their clients and staff with the necessary PPE.

If a client were to contract COVID-19, Wilson says the protocol is to contact their doctor, and health department, if needed.

If that care recipient has trouble breathing, they will call an ambulance and get help immediately. Until they are in the care of their physician or a medical professional, the caregiver will stay with their client.

Right at Home clients noting the extra precautions being taken makes them feel safer during this unprecedented time.

“It makes me feel safer when the caregivers wash their hands a lot, sanitize everything — everything that needs that has been touched,” one client said.

Providing a sense of security, truly treating each client like a member of their own family.

“It’s very important because it gets lonely, and when you have a caregiver come in – -she comes, she just talks to you and listens to you,” one client notes, “It’s caring, it’s somebody that cares, and it makes me feel good.”

 

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Toilet paper shortage during outbreak? Here's why

Thumbnail for the video titled "Toilet paper shortage during outbreak? Here's why"

Sean Penn: 'Wash them hands!'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sean Penn: 'Wash them hands!'"

New rapid COVID-19 test expected to be available in East Tennessee in next 10 days

Thumbnail for the video titled "New rapid COVID-19 test expected to be available in East Tennessee in next 10 days"

Warnings multiply against Easter holiday travel, gatherings

Thumbnail for the video titled "Warnings multiply against Easter holiday travel, gatherings"

Additional COVID-19 data, including the infected gender, race and ethnicity released by state

Thumbnail for the video titled "Additional COVID-19 data, including the infected gender, race and ethnicity released by state"

Community rallies to support longtime Knoxville deli amid pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community rallies to support longtime Knoxville deli amid pandemic"

Knox County Health Dept. to release heat map of local COVID-19 cases

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County Health Dept. to release heat map of local COVID-19 cases"

Starbucks makes $10 million commitment to workers affected by coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Starbucks makes $10 million commitment to workers affected by coronavirus"

Quarantine Sports: April 8 (11 p.m.)

Thumbnail for the video titled "Quarantine Sports: April 8 (11 p.m.)"

Morristown Chaplain dead from COVID-19 complications

Thumbnail for the video titled "Morristown Chaplain dead from COVID-19 complications"

Pandemic pregnancy concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pandemic pregnancy concerns"

Dolly Parton statue in Sevierville gets mask

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dolly Parton statue in Sevierville gets mask"

Explaining coronavirus case number discrepancies from county, state

Thumbnail for the video titled "Explaining coronavirus case number discrepancies from county, state"

TN House lawmaker calls for statewide COVID-19 contact tracking system

Thumbnail for the video titled "TN House lawmaker calls for statewide COVID-19 contact tracking system"

Knoxville post office worker tests positive for coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knoxville post office worker tests positive for coronavirus"

Knox County Health Department briefing on Wednesday, April 8, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County Health Department briefing on Wednesday, April 8, 2020"

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee gives his daily coronaivrus briefing on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee gives his daily coronaivrus briefing on Wednesday, April 8, 2020."

Tennessee gov sees good news in virus model, urges vigilance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee gov sees good news in virus model, urges vigilance"

Social distance 'tailgating'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Social distance 'tailgating'"

New projection assumes Tennessee COVID-19 peak on April 15

Thumbnail for the video titled "New projection assumes Tennessee COVID-19 peak on April 15"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter